Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE T opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

