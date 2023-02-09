Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 500 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $78.02 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

