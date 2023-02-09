Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $999,000 Position in Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Separately, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Acquisition by 135.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RJAC stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. Jackson Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Jackson Acquisition Company Profile

Jackson Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors.

