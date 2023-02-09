Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Vivid Seats worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 736.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 80,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,987 shares of company stock worth $68,960.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vivid Seats Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $12.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.