PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PAXS opened at $15.64 on Thursday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $94,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

