PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 1.0 %

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $1,117,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

