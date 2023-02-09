PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,156,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

