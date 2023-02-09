PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.52.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
