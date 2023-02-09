Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 155.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.73.

IQV stock opened at $235.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.26 and its 200 day moving average is $212.61. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

