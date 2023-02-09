Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 30.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 59.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $439.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $447.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.91. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

