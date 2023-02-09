Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 0.2 %

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

TKC opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

