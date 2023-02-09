Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $202,000 in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
WCC opened at $151.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.
