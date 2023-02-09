Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20,630.7% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 981,607 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

FIS opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $78.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

