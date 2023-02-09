Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 525 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.82.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE EL opened at $259.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

