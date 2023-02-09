Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 6,718 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.