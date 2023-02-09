Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $106,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 35.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 188,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 446.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 245,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 200,296 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 144.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 317,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 112,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of BDN opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

