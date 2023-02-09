Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $181.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

