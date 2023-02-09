Piper Sandler Boosts Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $46.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $40.68 on Monday. Envista has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

About Envista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 50.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 419.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.