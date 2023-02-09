Piper Sandler Boosts Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target to $93.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of WFRD opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.21. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 201.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 610,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 196.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 46.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

