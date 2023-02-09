Piper Sandler Boosts Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target to $93.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Shares of WFRD opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.21. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 201.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87.
Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.
