Piper Sandler Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $13.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affirm from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246 in the last three months. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

