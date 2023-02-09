PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.
PJT Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PJT Partners has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
PJT Partners Stock Up 1.7 %
PJT opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $81.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05.
Institutional Trading of PJT Partners
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on PJT. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PJT Partners (PJT)
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.