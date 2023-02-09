PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

PJT Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PJT Partners has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PJT opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $81.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after buying an additional 92,315 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after buying an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,749,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PJT Partners by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,637 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PJT. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

