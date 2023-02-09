Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

