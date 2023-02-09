Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 2.0 %

PAA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 73.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

