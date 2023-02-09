Points.com (TSE:PTS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.16

Shares of Points.com Inc. (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.16 and traded as low as C$32.14. Points.com shares last traded at C$32.16, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands.

Points.com Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$480.57 million and a PE ratio of 169.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Points.com

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

