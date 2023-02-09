Polymesh (POLYX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.86 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $103.16 million and approximately $14.86 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polymesh has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 693,270,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

