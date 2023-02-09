Polymesh Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000872 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $103.16 million and $14.86 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymesh has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 693,270,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 693,270,544.900708 with 559,187,420.108406 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.1981818 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $14,551,406.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

