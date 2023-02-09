Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,684 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,684 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $139,670.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,344,992.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Power Integrations by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

