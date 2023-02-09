Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker Sells 897 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $74,451.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,132,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.