Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker Sells 897 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $74,451.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,132,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Power Integrations Price Performance
POWI stock opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
