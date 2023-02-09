Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) versus Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Head-To-Head Review

Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON – Get Rating) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powin Energy and Sigma Additive Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 4.21 -$7.39 million ($0.88) -0.75

Powin Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Powin Energy and Sigma Additive Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sigma Additive Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 202.34%. Given Sigma Additive Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Additive Solutions is more favorable than Powin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Powin Energy and Sigma Additive Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powin Energy N/A N/A N/A Sigma Additive Solutions -1,108.72% -93.09% -85.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 72.6% of Powin Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Powin Energy

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics. The company was founded by Mark J. Cola and Vivek R. Dave on December 23, 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM.

