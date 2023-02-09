Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Primerica has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

NYSE PRI opened at $169.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $170.44.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair downgraded Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 55.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Primerica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

