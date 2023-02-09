Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Loren Jarrett Sells 4,629 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 642,226 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 539,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $9,459,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 282,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 137,184 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.