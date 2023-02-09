ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

PROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ProKidney in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

ProKidney Price Performance

PROK stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. ProKidney has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProKidney will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROK. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,020,000. Brown University bought a new position in ProKidney during the 4th quarter worth $6,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProKidney in the third quarter worth $1,370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ProKidney in the third quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

