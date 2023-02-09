Prometeus Market Capitalization Hits $94.68 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $94.68 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00022392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

