ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) dropped 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.76 million and a PE ratio of -342.11.

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($1.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

