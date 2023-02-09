PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $70.4-$71.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.77 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Trading Down 0.3 %

PRO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,791. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.09. PROS has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $35.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

PROS Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PROS by 122.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of PROS by 729.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth $240,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Articles

