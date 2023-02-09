PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $70.4-$71.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.77 million.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.
PRO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,791. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.09. PROS has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $35.12.
PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.
