Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07-$3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $104.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.64. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -121.83%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.75.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

