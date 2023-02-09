Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,522,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 731,710 shares.The stock last traded at $31.49 and had previously closed at $31.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.83) to GBX 1,450 ($17.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.04) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,500.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 230,995 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 152,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 258,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

