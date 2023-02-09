Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Cap Hits $124.87 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $124.87 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002466 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00443518 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,674.84 or 0.29379452 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00422944 BTC.
Pundi X (New) Token Profile
Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.
Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)
