Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 279.40% from the company’s current price.

Purple Biotech Price Performance

PPBT stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Purple Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Biotech will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Purple Biotech

About Purple Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Purple Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

