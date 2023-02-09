QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Citigroup

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $132.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.38. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

