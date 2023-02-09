Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) President Chris Beckstead Sells 83,121 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) President Chris Beckstead sold 83,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,373,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,332,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,098,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chris Beckstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Chris Beckstead sold 68,053 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,124,235.56.

On Friday, February 3rd, Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $862,660.08.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XM traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 3,001,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,408. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 48,854 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,026,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its position in Qualtrics International by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Qualtrics International by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

