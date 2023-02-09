Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.2-131.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.01 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.18 EPS.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.22. The company had a trading volume of 444,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,394. Qualys has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day moving average of $129.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.29.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,956 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Qualys by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Qualys during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at $446,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

