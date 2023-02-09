Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $553-557 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.53 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.18 EPS.

Shares of QLYS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.22. The company had a trading volume of 444,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,935. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QLYS. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.29.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,455 shares of company stock worth $2,416,956. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

