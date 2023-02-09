Quantfury Token Trading Down 2.2% This Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $99.04 million and $52,499.18 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $9.90 or 0.00043533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.32 or 0.00445232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,711.92 or 0.29492954 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00431195 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.87504049 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,705.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars.

