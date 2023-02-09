QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. QUASA has a total market cap of $111.75 million and approximately $118,078.97 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00046491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00019356 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00222302 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002945 BTC.

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00147166 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $113,036.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

