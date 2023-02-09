QuinStreet’s (QNST) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.63. 288,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,732. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $892.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

About QuinStreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 54.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More

