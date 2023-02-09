QuinStreet’s (QNST) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.
QuinStreet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.63. 288,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,732. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $892.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.
Institutional Trading of QuinStreet
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuinStreet (QNST)
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
- Take-Two Interactive: The Upside Just Got A Lot Clearer
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.