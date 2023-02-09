Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider Daniel Tillett Acquires 6,793 Shares

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC – Get Rating) insider Daniel Tillett purchased 6,793 shares of Race Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of A$13,042.56 ($8,994.87).
- On Friday, January 13th, Daniel Tillett purchased 25,550 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$196.57 ($135.56) per share, with a total value of A$5,022,312.40 ($3,463,663.72).
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Daniel Tillett purchased 46,737 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$99,175.91 ($68,397.18).
- On Monday, November 14th, Daniel Tillett purchased 2,307,925 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$475,432.55 ($327,884.52).
