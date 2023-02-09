RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.0844 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $23,440.18 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00444027 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,694.87 or 0.29413182 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00428619 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

