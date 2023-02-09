Raydium (RAY) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last Week

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $50.84 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00444027 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,694.87 or 0.29413182 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00428619 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,898,686 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.