Raymond James Boosts Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $12.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,638,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 724,476 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.

