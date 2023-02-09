Rebecca W. House Sells 3,178 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.70. 536,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $294.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

