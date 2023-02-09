Rebecca W. House Sells 3,178 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.70. 536,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $294.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

